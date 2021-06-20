DEA on alert for drug from Mexican cartels flooding New York



Drug use has increased in New York.

Photo: Spencer Platt / .

Drug problems in New York and other large cities increased with the pandemic of COVID-19But according to DEA officials, Mexican cartels, such as the Sinaloa cartels and the CJNG, have taken the opportunity to expand their methamphetamine and fentanyl market.

“Fentanyl is on the rise, there’s a rise in heroin in New Years City, and a very new wave hitting New York City is methamphetamine.“Said the DEA special agent, Ray donovan to The New York Post.

He affirmed that the officers are seizing more methamphetamine than in other periods and directly blamed the Mexican cartels, because they “strategically expanded” their sales line to the northeast during the pandemic.

“(They are) cheap drugs, very powerful, accessible, easy to hide … and very dangerous,” he said.

According to the report, Methamphetamine seizures in the Big Apple soared more than 200 percent last year, from 244 kilograms in 2019 to 755 kilograms in 2020. That means a street value of more than $ 29 million, according to the DEA. To measure, in 2012, only 28 kilos of methamphetamine were seized.

“Last year’s COVID outbreak only boosted its availability … The virus and the various shutdowns that accompanied it created a shortage of other illegal drugs, so the Mexican cartels quickly filled the gap with their manufactured products,” the DEA affirmed.

Overdose deaths increased 38% in New York City, from 1,046 in 2019 to 1,446 in 2020.

Critics of the President’s Government Joe biden They accuse that the situation at the border has worsened, comparing the arrival of undocumented immigrants with organized crime.

Figures from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reveal that 141,931 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized in 2019, compared to 177,695 in 2020 and 125,262 kilograms so far in fiscal year 2021, which ends in September.

There has also been an increase in fentanyl, which went from 2,801 kilograms in 2019 to 4,776 in 2020 and 7,450 so far this fiscal year.