Changes in the DEA after persistent criticism. It is an agency with the crucial mission of protecting the streets of the United States from drug trafficking, but in recent years, the DEA has needed to protect itself: with several agents accused of corruption and the agency involved in the scandals.

Miami World / AP

There were more disruptions this week, after Attorney General William Barr installed the fourth acting DEA director in five years: Tim Shea, the US attorney in Washington who recently spearheaded the controversial move to drop the charges against the former security adviser. National Michael Flynn.

Barr had sought to secure a new position for Shea, whose term as federal prosecutor was to expire in June, unless an unlikely extension by the federal court in Washington occurred, but in doing so, he found an easy target in Uttam Dhillon, who He drew increasing criticism in his less than two years as the country’s top anti-drug official.

Many field agents complained that Dhillon, a former Los Angeles federal prosecutor, was more bureaucrat than leader, lacked experience and, as an interim administrator who was never confirmed, of the authority necessary to implement meaningful reforms.

“If you’re not from the agency, it takes time to understand how we work, where we work, and what our problems are,” said Jack RileyI, a former DEA deputy administrator.

Dhillon inherited some of the problems from the Barack Obama administration after the agency’s last previous administrator, Michelle Leonhart, resigned in 2015 amid congressional questions about her handling of allegations of misconduct by agents involved in sex parties organized by cartels in Colombia.

“After that, control became much more centralized and the internal culture less risky,” said Mike Vigil, former DEA chief of international operations. “But to do this job you need to trust your agents on the ground.”

Since 2015, at least a dozen DEA agents across the country have been indicted in federal courts on charges ranging from fraud using electronic media to selling weapons to drug traffickers, according to a review by The Associated Press of hundreds of court documents. At least eight of those officers have been found guilty, while four others await trial.

Last year alone, a veteran Chicago special agent pleaded guilty to infiltrating the DEA on behalf of drug traffickers and was sentenced to four years in federal prison, while another was accused of accepting $ 250,000 in bribes to protect the Mafia. In February of this year, a federal investigative jury in Tampa indicted the once-prominent DEA agent Jose Irizarry on charges of secretly using his position to divert millions of drug dollars from DEA control.

Dhillon “arrived very, very unprepared,” Riley said, leaving an agency that has been “a dysfunctional place for a while.”

As part of this week’s restructuring, Dhillon was moved this week to what officials said was a high position in the Justice Department.

Although pressures on Dillon have long been mounting, the latest doubts arose in the wake of a failed military operation on May 3 in Venezuela by a disparate contingent of American-trained volunteers trying to detain President Nicolás Maduro, according with four former United States law enforcement officials who have contact with Justice Department authorities. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Maduro government accused two alleged DEA informants of providing logistical support to the mercenaries, although there is no evidence that the United States government has had a role in the mission.

Still, questions have arisen in Congress and at the highest levels of administration about what the DEA – and other law enforcement and intelligence agencies – knew about Jordan Goudreau, a former green beret who claimed responsibility for the armed incursion.

As part of those investigations, Dhillon reported that the DEA knew nothing of the matter, according to one of the former officials.

However, on May 6, the AP – citing two former United States law enforcement officials – reported that an informant had contacted the DEA in Colombia with an unsubstantiated lead on Goudreau’s alleged involvement in arms smuggling. The anti-drug agency, which did not know then who Goudreau was, did not initiate a formal investigation, but suspected that any shipment of weapons would be aimed at leftist rebels or criminal gangs in Colombia, not rebel fighters in Venezuela.

Dhillon and the DEA referred requests for comment to the Justice Department, which limited itself to saying that the Venezuela issue had nothing to do with Dhillon’s replacement. “Publishing something else would be publishing a false story,” said Kerri Kupec, spokeswoman for the department.

Kupec declined to answer written questions on a range of issues about Dhillon’s leadership, including what the DEA knew about Goudreau and the operation in Venezuela.

Dhillon did not mention his impending departure from the post in a recent interview with the AP. A farewell email sent to him on Monday highlighted several accomplishments during his tenure.

“We have increased the number of officers passing through the academy for the first time in more than eight years, helped reduce the number of drug overdose deaths for the first time in more than two decades and put some of the elderly behind bars. criminals of the world, ”according to the message, which was shared with the AP by one of the recipients.

Former DEA officials said Shea’s appointment is an opportunity for changes to be made at the agency, but cautioned that some problems cannot be resolved until a permanent administrator is appointed.

“He understands some of the issues we face,” said Riley, “and having recently been a federal prosecutor, I am hopeful.”