Madrid, May 13 . .- The PP spokeswoman in Congress, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, has accused the first vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo, of having “arrived late” in the fight against the pandemic and has considered that he must resign because “his negligence is counted in thousands of broken lives and millions ruined”.

“Think about it, if this is not why you resign, then why,” Calvo said at the government control session, the first intervention in Congress by the vice president after having suffered the coronavirus, for which she had to be hospitalized. .

Calvo has replied to the spokesperson for the popular group that democracy does not legitimize the confrontation in a crisis as important as the current one and has told him that, although he cannot ask it to be “reasonable”, it does demand that he be “rational” and change his “mental frame” of criticism of the Government to move to cooperation.

The vice president has urged him to look for points of coincidence between the two because, in this way, the two will be “much more useful to the country” in these difficult circumstances and stop saying that the Government does it “always all wrong”, an accusation that he believes that he “insults reality and practically intelligence”.

Álvarez de Toledo has demanded, in turn, that “do not deceive” because the high mortality figures in Spain are due to the fact that the Government “was late”, like Calvo herself, and the country “leads the excess of death because it leads to the defect of foresight. “

And he has recommended that if he wants to accuse “twitching and political anger”, he should contact the second vice-president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, who “calls an adversary filth”, or the PSOE for his “obscene campaign against Madrid” and for being the party “of the badly counted dead and their lethal unpredictability”.

For this reason, he considered that the socialists should be more humble “and even say thank you Ayuso, thank you Madrid”.

The PP spokeswoman has asked Calvo about his performance at the head of the Interministerial Coordination Committee in the face of the coronavirus, which he believes to be “a phantom committee, full of pseudo-experts, imaginary scholars and fellow party members” and which does not even appear on the agenda of the vice president.

Calvo has assured that from its creation on February 4 to March 13 the committee met six times, three of them under the presidency of Pedro Sánchez himself, so Spain was prepared to establish the state of alarm “in little more than one day, “after the pandemic was declared by the WHO.

However, Álvarez de Toledo has resorted to Calvo’s agenda to say that “zero” meetings of that commission appear and has reproached him for declaring that he “returned earlier, against the criteria of the doctors” after his discharge due to the coronavirus, something which he hopes will be “rhetorical because it would be disturbing otherwise.”

She has also reproached her that the 8M, with already 17 dead, was “encouraging massive demonstrations”, as well as that her agenda included “everything”, including “various feminist acts”. A criticism to which Calvo has limited himself to answer: “You do not like any March 8, neither this, nor the previous nor the previous one.”

Subsequently, Álvarez de Toledo has demanded from the Government, through a request for documents in Congress, the reports corresponding to the six meetings to which Calvo has referred.

Specifically, the PP asks for “call, agenda, list of attendees and, where appropriate, minutes” of each of them.

