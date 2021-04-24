De Silva’s Hongqi S9 Debuts at Shanghai Auto Show

There is not a day that goes by that we know of birth of a new car brand. Many come from the United States, but the vast majority have capital and a Chinese passport. One of the youngest is Hongqi, of which we have already spoken to you on occasion. Its foundation arose through the collaboration agreement signed by the American company Silk EV and the china FAW. And be careful, that their interests are within the reach of very few rivals.

The first model The one they want to fight with in the automotive sector is the Hongqi S9. This supercar has been on the desks of the design studio for a while. Walter De Silva has in Italy. Precisely he will be in charge of creating the style that the models of this new firm look like. Now, after a series of sketches, teasers and progress to medium, we have known it officially. It was in Shanghai and I deliver what they promised: design and character.

The Hongqi S9 designed by Walter De Silva will be manufactured in Italy by Silk-FAW

East Hongqi S9 It is nothing like the supercars that arrive from China. One of the qualities that the brand has had the most impact on is the aerodynamics. Among the elements that attract attention we have the forward cabin, the aileron variable geometry, the rear optics with air vents or the shape of the rear window and rear. According to the brand, these appendages, in addition to improving aerodynamics, cool the hybrid powertrain.

According statements by Walter De Silva…

«We deftly design the shapes and technical surfaces until we reach the point of maximum balance between aerodynamics, proportions and beauty. No detail was left to chance to complete the Hongqi S9’s body shape with an aesthetic language of essential and dynamic lines. The end result reveals a timeless athletic style that defines the essence of beauty«

Of the interior of the Hongqi S9 there are no images, although the brand assures that it will be at the height of the European supercars. It will have three LCD screens, two for the driver and one for the passenger. In addition, they have installed a low speed air conditioning system so that the powertrain loses as little power as possible. This section is covered by a hybrid system formed by a V8 block mated to an electric motor.

For now we do not know what the final power of the set, although several sources suggest that it should be around 1,400 CV. The energy capacity of the battery is also not known, although it should allow it to roll up to 40 kilometers without emitting emissions. Later, a fully electric version is expected to arrive, although there is no date for it. We will have to be vigilant, because Silk-FAW wants to release the Hongqi S9 as soon as possible.

Will they be able?

