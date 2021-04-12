De Rozan and Spurs overtake Doncic’s Mavericks

04/12/2021 at 6:41 AM CEST

Efe

The escort DeMar DeRozan scored with 0.5 seconds to play the basket that broke the tie on the scoreboard and decided the San Antonio Spurs’ 117-119 away win against the Dallas Mavericks, in a new duel for Texan teams in the NBA.

DeRozan also finished as the leader of the Spurs attack by getting 33 points, including 27 in the second half, in a game that was always even in the fourth quarter after the San Antonio team had dominated in the first half.

Point guard Dejounte Murray scored 25 points with the Spurs and snapped a five-game losing streak and avoided the sweep of his Texas rival for the first time in the 41-year history of the Dallas franchise, after the Mavericks won the first two games. .

DEMAR. DEROZAN. # GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/YQDJBULaCR – San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 12, 2021

Slovenian point guard Luka Doncic scored 29 points, including a basket for the 10th tie with 19 seconds before the end of the game, which had a 12-point lead.

The Latvian pivot Kristaps Porzingis finished as the leader and most complete player of the Mavericks by contributing a double-double of 31 points and 15 rebounds before committing fouls that limited his final performance with the Mavericks (29-23), who despite the defeat remain leaders of the Southwest Division.

However, the Mavericks have lost both games played against the Texan teams of Spurs and the Houston Rockets, which has the second-worst record in the Western Conference.