De Rossi improves at the covid-19 hospital

04/12/2021 at 5:57 PM CEST

Daniele De Rossi, former Roma and Boca Juniors player and current collaborator of Roberto Mancini in the Italian national team, is in good condition this Monday and could be discharged in the coming days, after being hospitalized last Friday due to the coronavirus .

“Daniele De Rossi is fine, as is (Lazio coach Simone) Inzaghi’s wife. They needed hospitalization, but they are two young people and the disease was cured in time, so they got over it quickly“said Professor Francesco Vaia, director of the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, in statements to the Italian national radio ‘Radio Rai’.

De Rossi, 37, was hospitalized on Friday after testing positive for coronavirus during Italy’s concentration in the last national team break.

His contagion was added to that of Leonardo Bonucci or Federico Bernardeschi, Juventus players. The former Italian midfielder acknowledged in a recent message that he suffered from pneumonia that required the intervention of the doctors, although at the moment he is out of danger.