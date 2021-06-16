De Paul will sign for Atlético in the next few hours and Saúl … will leave

06/15/2021

On at 22:28 CEST

Atlético de Madrid is one step away from signing the Argentine Rodrigo de Paul for 35 million + 3 in variables. Right now, the footballer is concentrating with his team, but his representative, who in turn is the same as Correa, would be about to close the agreement with the mattress team.

He was a footballer who had been on the rojiblanca agenda for a long time. It is to the liking of Simeone who considers him a player who fits perfectly in his scheme. Quality in abundance and route, added to his great offensive contribution, would be the great characteristics that he would contribute to the current League champion. Atlético would thus advance to other big clubs such as Liverpool.

Saúl is the cost of incorporation

At the same time that the Argentine contract is being finalized before signing, everything points to a departure from Saúl Ñíguez, who had already been on the exit ramp for some time. His destination club would be Chelsea for the amount similar to that paid by De Paul, about 40 million euros. Bayern definitively ruled out his incorporation this week.