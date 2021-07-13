De Paul, new Atlético player

07/12/2021

On at 19:34 CEST

Atlético de Madrid made official what was an open secret: Rodrigo de Paul is a new Atlético de Madrid player. The rojiblanco club reported this afternoon of the arrival of the Argentine midfielder to the rojiblanca discipline. The player lands from the Italian Udinese and will sign for the next five seasons.

For weeks now, Atlético, Udinese and the footballer had a closed agreement for the transfer, but all parties preferred to wait until the end of the Copa América to make the incorporation of the Argentine media official. “A powerful midfielder comes to our club, with great facility to join the attack and both score goals and provoke them for his teammates,” said the rojiblanco club in an official statement.

De Paul has proven to be a different player from the one we saw in the Spanish League, when he played for Valencia back in the 16-17 season. Now he has become a total midfielder, with grit, strength to reach the three-quarter zone and with the ability both to be decisive in the rival area and to make the last pass. Along with Paredes and Lo Celso, De Paul has formed a great midfield in the Argentine team, key to winning the Copa América.

The Argentine is the signing that Simeone had requested to strengthen the wide area. At 27, De Paul has reached football maturity and is ready for his biggest challenge: “I am very happy, I am going to the LaLiga champion and I know the responsibility that this entails. It is a great step in my football career. Also in the moment it arrived, after winning the Copa América. That gives me more strength to meet all expectations.