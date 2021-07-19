De Paul, a departure from Udinese at the height of the ‘capitano’

There are ways and means to get out of a club. In the

Atlético de Madrid

they know it very well after some cases in recent seasons. And in the case of the new mattress signing, Rodrigo De PaulIt was a very worthy outing. In accordance with the role he had in Udinese.

The Italian club and the player had assumed a season ago that this market would be their exit after five years in the entity of Friuli. They have already asked him for the effort to stay and command the team. He assumed it and fulfilled it, being one of the most important players of the season in the A series.

It was a commitment made by both parties and beyond Udinese defend his position in the negotiation, the truth is that everything was developed in good harmony.

This is how the footballer himself wanted it for whom Udine It was his home in the last five years. Club with which he played 184 official matches in which he scored 34 goals and gave 36 assists. For him it was a vital place in his life, his daughter was born there, he identified in a way with the club, he was the captain, idol of the fans … he wanted to leave his mark. And he achieve it.

Hence, he said goodbye with an emotional letter from what was his club, shortly after his signing for him was made official. Atlético de Madrid.

UDINESE IN THE SOUL

“After five years it is time to say goodbye. The intensity and love I felt left an indelible mark on my heart. I arrived as a child with dreams and here they gave me the opportunity to do all of them, absolutely all, ”wrote the Argentine international.

“I will be eternally grateful to this city for opening its doors to me and giving me so much love, to society and to all those who make up this great club that allowed me to fight every day to do better, to my teammates for the many. moments we spent together … … we were a BIG FAMILY “, he added to complete saying:” And for you, for each fan of the Udinese that has given me much more than I deserve, every Sunday I step on the Dacia Arena and hearing my name was like a hug to the soul. All this will be missing but our bond is eternal. See you soon”.