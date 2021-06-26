De Miñaur will fight for the title tomorrow in Eastbourne

Australian tennis player Alex de Miñaur He got a pass to the grand final of the ATP 250 Eastbourne 2021, after defeating South Korean Soonwoo Kwon 6-3 and 7-6 (2) in one hour and 23 minutes of play, in a very tough match where the young player also suffered excessively at the end of the game. Fantastic performance that De Miñaur is reaping in this grass tour and that is that after the semifinals harvested at Queen’s, tomorrow the Australian will fight against the Italian Lorenzo Sonego to see who comes out of the tournament as champion.