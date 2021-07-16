De Miñaur tests positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Olympic Games

Olympic tennis once again received a new hard blow in the form of yet another loss that adds to an already long list. The last tennis player to miss Tokyo Olympics 2021 will be Alex de Miñaur: yes, due to circumstances that go against their will. The Australian player, who headed the ocean representation in the Japanese country, has given positive for coronavirus and he is forced to resign his place. He is the second player to leave under these circumstances in just 48 hours, after the British Daniel evans also announce your withdrawal.