De Miñaur surprises Cilic to sneak into the semis of Queen’s

Is reborn Alex de Miñaur in the grass of Queen’s club. The young and fast Australian tennis player has achieved a great triumph in the quarterfinals of the London tournament by killing the great specialist on the surface and who was coming on a roll, Marin cilic. Also coming back from an adverse set, ‘Demon’ has prevailed 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4 in a match played on court 1, not in the center, since the day had to be compressed due to problems with the rain. The ‘aussie’ will see them in semis with Matteo Berrettini.