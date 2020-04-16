Alex de Miñaur rest easy on Spain while waiting for the action to return. He is frequently seen on different social networks, uploading all kinds of challenges that demonstrate his competitive spirit. It does not seem a secret that the Australian wants to return as soon as possible, but at the same time he is fully aware of the difficulties that this entails. De Miñaur chatted with ESPN and reflected on the current situation:

“It is very difficult right now. Maybe in Spain in two weeks the quarantine is lifted and we can leave our homes and so on. What happens is that this virus is taking over the world in different states; a country may be cured, but , What about the rest of the countries? ” That global character that the sport of racket has is, at the same time, its weakness to face this problem, as Alex correctly points out.

“It is very difficult for the ATP to decide to start a tournament if everyone is not healthy. They cannot start a tournament if, for example, the tennis players in the United States cannot travel. This is what you have to think and this is why I think that maybe there will be no tennis until next year“

It is also a totally new situation for Demon, who highlights the important role that his psychologist He plays on his team (and more in this situation): “It is a new situation for me, which I am not used to. I will have to do a lot of work with my psychologist. Right now I am taking a break from talking to him, spend these days of confinement as best as possible. I do physical every day, I talk to my team to see what we can do. I have to have a healthy mind. When all this confinement is over and we can start training without knowing when there will be a goal When will there be a tournament again, there I will have to speak to my psychologist again to prepare myself for that moment in the best possible way. ”

On the other hand, and in a more relaxed tone, de Miñaur was in charge of answering different short questions asked by his followers on the following topics:

Next Next Gen to win a Slam: “It is an interesting subject. Many of us are quite close, but if I have to keep a name, I will say Felix.”

On who is most favored by this suspension: “We will have to see it when it all starts again. Maybe it helps us young people a little more because we have time on our side, but it remains to be seen.”

A South American tennis player to stand out today: “There are a lot of very good players who were making a very good year, also last year. Right now I would choose Cristian Garin, who, if I am not mistaken, has three titles and did nothing to reach the final in Rio, is around the 18 of the world “.

What did you do with your first salary: “I can’t remember that well because in tennis it can be the prize money of any Futures, so I normally used it to pay for the expenses of the week, nothing important. I can say that I have always liked cars, so that with some other party I have been able to buy an old Mini, from 73, one of my jewels. Little by little I am restoring it, to see if the quarantine ends to leave it well ready.

Finally, he stressed that he feels “70% Australian, 25% Spanish and 5% Uruguayan. In Uruguay I have only been twice in my life, obviously I would like to be there much longer but until now I have not had the opportunity “.

.