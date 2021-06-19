De Miñaur: “If I’m lucky in the draw and play good tennis, I can do well at Wimbledon”

Alex De Miñaur lost his semi-final match of Queen’s 2021 in view of Matteo berrettini, and the Australian was somewhat disappointed. He spoke about the difficulty of playing against a great server like the Italian and his goal in Wimbledon: “In the end it is very frustrating, because there is not much you can do about it. You just want to do your best to start the point. I think I played a pretty good and balanced game. I was unlucky because of the way I broke in the first set with a couple of bad luck balls. If I am lucky in the draw and play good tennis, I can do well at Wimbledon. This is the plan. That is what I am fighting for. ”