De Miñaur: “Every game helps me gain confidence”

Great grass tour the one that has been marked Alex De Miñaur this season. After making the quarter-finals in Stuttgart and the semi-finals at Queen’s, the Australian finished in style by winning the title at the Eastbourne ATP 250. A steady progress that has ended with a champion photo on the cover. This Saturday, going back to Sonego, the oceanic confirmed that he is ready to surprise at Wimbledon.

“I had to get all the mental strength I had, I had to repeat to myself that I should be a little more aggressive and go to win the game, not just wait for my opponent to lose it, because I wasn’t going to do it. I am very happy to have become more aggressive in the important points, it was not an easy game, I am proud to obtain my fifth ATP title. Right now, my first emotion is that of relief at finally achieving a great result, but also that of fatigue after having carried out a great duel. Each game helps me gain confidence, I take small things from each duel so that they will serve me next time, ”he confessed.