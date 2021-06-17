De Miñaur appreciates his quick adaptation to the grass

Fourth favorite on the grass of Queen’s, Australian number one and 22nd world player, Alex de Miñaur He knows that with this poster he must perform at a high level and achieve better results than his walk through 2021 indicates. So far quite poor season of the ‘aussie’ that apart from the title at the beginning of the year in Turkey has not made more quarterfinals even until the week we are at Queen’s. Good feelings that he is leaving in the prestigious London tournament where he is growing and in which he hopes to rebuild his confidence and his best version.

Great sensations on grass

“I feel like I adapt very quickly to the grass. I’ve had two good victories here, things are going well. I’m getting better with each passing week. I’m enjoying this part of the season, that’s for sure. The grass is a surface where I am always eager to do better. It is a part of the season that I love. Even if the results are not the best, morale is always high because I enjoy every moment I spend on the track and I feel that the grass adapts very well to my game.”

Way to improve

“I think of course I’m not yet at my best moment of the season, but I’m getting closer. I’m gradually growing up, every game that I take gives me that confidence that I need. I played a very good game against John (Millman, 6- 1 and 6-3). A level that I thought I would not reach in a while. Now is to try to maintain that, to progress, and I want to achieve certain goals. Without a doubt, I am not happy or relaxed because of the position in which I am I find myself now, that’s why I want to force myself. For that to happen, I have to win more games, do better tennis, keep pushing myself. That’s the plan. “

Your hopes at Queen’s

“At the moment I am happy to have gotten into the quarterfinals. I have a very dangerous and complicated game ahead of me (against Cilic). I am playing well. If I manage to get my best tennis, I have options for sure. I will try to be focused and show my best version whenever I can. “