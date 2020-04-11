The President of the Investment and Foreign Trade Bank (BICE), José Ignacio de Mendiguren said that the guarantee system for banks to expedite the disbursement of loans to SMEs to 24% per year for the payment of salaries has already been resolved.

In statements by Miter radio, the official and deputy on massismo license said that through Fogar (Argentine Guarantee Fund), BICE has already contributed 30,000 million pesos to guarantee loans and that the banks have already signed contracts to grant loans for up to 90,000 million pesos. He specified in this regard that Galicia has already requested guarantees for loans for 10,000 million pesos and Banco Nación for 12,500 million pesos.

De Mendiguren said that the president Alberto Fernández asked the area officials (fundamentally, as president of BICE, and the Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas) to solve the banking question, since banks were used to taking money from 40% of depositors and lending it to the state at rates of up to 80%. According to the BICE head, banks are not used to evaluating an SME portfolio. And that is why they developed the guarantee system, to ensure that salaries are paid, which, he said, is an obsession of the president “to get to the other shore.”

He also clarified that SMEs that apply for credit should not go to BICE but go directly to the bank with which they usually operate and request the credit for the payment of salaries at 24% per year. Banks then manage the guarantee to BICE. The SMEs must basically present their payroll and employees list. For companies with up to 25 employees, he said, the state will guarantee a loan that covers 100% of the payroll. The grantor bank, he explained, can ask only for a personal counter-guarantee, a single signature, not a real guarantee, such as a mortgage on any property or asset of the company.

For larger companies, he said, the BICE guarantee will cover up to 25% of the payroll.

In both cases, the credit covers only one month of payment of wages.

The loan is at a rate of 24%, with a one-month grace period and a subsequent payment period of 90 days.

Discomfort of entities of the SME sector

The official recognized the discomfort of entities such as the CGE (General Economic Confederation) and Cgera (General Economic Confederation of the Argentine Republic), which bid for the representation of national SMEs. “I share that concern,” he said. But he assured that the loans will be accelerated in the coming days. To support his statement, he specified that “46 banks have already come to ask us for guarantees” and that with those guarantees what they have left is “” to turn around and give credit to SMEs “.

De Mendiguren said that he fully understands the situation of SMEs, because he himself is an SME entrepreneur in the textile sector and that sales went “from one hundred to zero”. When asked if door-to-door sales will be authorized in this sector, he answered yes, that online sales were working very well. And that the textile sector has an opportunity to produce camisoles, chinstraps and sheets.

Regarding the situation of professionals and monotributistas, he assured that these situations will be resolved. “The monotributista is going to have the resolutions he needs to pass the situation,” he said.

“The president is clear that we have to get to the other shore,” De Mendiguren insisted, and that the responsibility of the officials is “to be agile to solve problems day by day.” In any case, he recognized the feeling that ” everything is little ”.

“Nothing is built on a business cemetery,” said the head of the BICE. And he concluded: “We do not help SMEs because they are weak, but because they are the core of the productive and social fabric.”

“What happened there is that there are a series of requirements to meet,” said the President about the delay in the implementation of the announced loans, which generated complaints from the SME sector.