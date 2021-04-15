De luz !, Lizbeth Rodríguez and the approach to her charms | Instagram

He did it again! The beautiful Lizbeth Rodríguez looked more attractive and charming than ever playing with her followers on Tik Tok. Ex girl Badabun He shared not only that he is a being of light, but also made a maddening approach to his most enlightened charms.

The former host of Exposing Infidels She took advantage of her space on the famous platform to share that many envy her for being a being of light and claimed to be so illuminated that even her charms are.

Lizbeth Rodríguez emphasized her pronounced neckline, which, due to the style of her top, greatly highlights her charms and makes them not go unnoticed. However, what caught the attention of this beautiful woman is that the Sun was reflected in all its splendor in that area of ​​her.

For this recording, the beautiful bride of Esteban VillaGómez She looked quite elegant, very well made up and with some waves in her hair, as her followers love to see her; although some others love that it is sudden and looks just the way it is, even in pajamas and so on.

Lizbeth caught the attention of many in recent days following the launch of her YouTube interview for Casa de Mara. The former daughter-in-law of Vicente Fernández, Mara Patricia Castañeda, was a guest of Lizbeth Rodriguez and the influencer exposed many unknown aspects of her life.

The influencer shared with the journalist that she did not have a difficult childhood and among this highlights the improper behavior towards her on the part of one of her mother’s partners. So being strong, as she has always shown, she decided to stay at her grandmother’s house and finally, she convinced her mother that her relationship with that man was not good for her.

The social media star and now the owner of her own Infidels shared that her mother started working and returned with her to her grandmother’s house; However, for her the situation was not that of every girl because she began to take care of her brother, together at school and so on, like a whole “little adult.”

Lizbeth Rodríguez shared that she became independent at 16 and that she realized that she loves working and that situation has never been a problem for her, so even before entering Badabun she had five quite diverse jobs.