De los Mozos: “Without competitiveness there is no future”

Mobility Observatory of Fundación Ibercaja

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Madrid

Updated Friday, April 30, 2021 – 12:49

The president of Anfac pointed out the problems of the new mobility from the point of view of the industry and criticized that the Government is involved in changing the current labor reform.

Raül Blanco, Secretary General of Industry, and Marta Gastón, Minister of Economy of the Government of Aragon, opened the II Sustainable Mobility Observatory organized by Ibercaja and Grant Thornton that has been developed all the morning of this Friday in Zaragoza. The first of the five round tables debated on Innovation and public-private collaboration for a resilient Spanish sustainable mobility ‘with the participation of the president of the association of manufacturers Anfac, Jose Vicente de los Mozos (member of the Executive Committee of the Renault Group, Industrial Director of the Renault Group and President-CEO of Renault Spain), Jose Luis Rodrigo, CEO of Ibercaja, and Ramon Galcerán, president of Grant Thornton.

To the praise of Balnco and Gastón to the industry, emphasizing its importance in the present and especially in the future, the president of Anfac was touched present the problems of manufacturers and the sector in general. He assured that Anfac shares the decarbonization and digitization roadmap that the Government is pursuing, but presented recipes to tackle the threats from the industry and rejected that they are talking about the labor reform at this time.

Competitiveness

“There is a word that is the vaccine: competitiveness. As we are competitive, we will play the game. Without competitiveness there is no future“said De los Mozos, who detailed the conditions that he believes are necessary throughout his interventions.” Anfac shares with the Government a roadmap based on decarbonization and digitization, “said De los Mozos.” But we are talking about electrification, because the electrified car, plug-in hybrid, is an important step now. The 100% electric does not respond to current needs“.

The president of Anfac pointed out the problems of the brands today. He emphasized unemployment and the negative figures in the sector. “Last year we sold 31% less and manufacturing fell 20%. And the recovery of employment now meets the new obstacle of the lack of semiconductors, which forces the European Union to consider offshoring. Projects are being announced and there public-private collaboration will yield more results“, he assured.

It also added another problem. “In addition to the pandemic we have suffered an additional one, the increase in the registration tax, for that reason in the first quarter we have fallen 41.3%, “he said..

Labor flexibility

“We are comparing ourselves with countries that receive very important subsidies and, if not paying less, we do want stability and that is why we have achieved labor flexibility at Renault, which is an antidote in unpopulated areas. We are an element of ‘no depopulation‘”, argument.

De los Mozos recognized that the positive messages of the Administration are the majority, but not all are. “Is not always that way. There are those who send messages that do not help, who advocate for a country without cars. Much attention must be paid to the decarbonisation and electrification strategy, which must be ordered, starting with plug-in electrification, a link in the chain towards total electricity “.

Concerted gigafactories

Regarding the battery factory projects in Spain He warned against the Spanish trend that “each community goes for its own as happened with the airports. You have to see the entire value chain and have ambitious products, gigafactories that help all brands “. De los Mozos reasoned that” with transport penalized by CO2, the place where we put the battery factory is important and there it is very important public-private collaboration, because it may be less interesting for me to have it 500 or 1,000 kilometers away “.

As a more general conclusion, De los Mozos recognized that “the industry as it has been for the last 40 years is over. Now there are a global ecosystem in which we have to offer that mobility. We face different automobile revolutions at the same time: the new global mobility and how I move. Everyone agrees on this clean mobility, we agree, but from there we have to put the thread in the needle in the next 10 years to put it into circulation seven million electrified electrified and make another 19 million cars disappear. ”

