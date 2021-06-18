De Ligt’s viral slip when talking about his current team

06/18/2021

On at 13:08 CEST

The central of the selection of the Netherlands, Matthijs de Ligt, had a small lapse in the post-match interview after the clash with the Austrian national team, which has gone viral.

The current Juventus footballer was speaking to the media and making an assessment of the match when suddenly you ‘forgot’ for a moment the team in which you are currently defending the shield.

“Today we had to play a lot of long balls in quite a few moments, and as an Ajax player it makes you feel a little strange doing that all the time“commented De Ligt. To which the journalist replied:”But you’re a Juventus player now, huh “.

“Yes, yes, exactly, former Ajax player …”De Ligt replied between smiles, aware of the mistake.

De Ligt: “Today we had to play long balls quite often, as an Ajax player it just feels weird having to do that all the time. & Rdquor; • You play for Juventus, btw .. De Ligt: “Yea, as ex-Ajax player …” pic.twitter.com/vwgSHsyIUS – 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) June 18, 2021

Amid more rumors about his possible future, many fans have seen the innocent De Ligt slip as a sign that he has no head in Turin and they see an opportunity to get him away from the ‘Vecchia Signiora’. One of the interested teams is FC Barcelona, ​​which already tried to sign him when De Ligt was at Ajax, and tested his hiring again this summer due to the lack of effective guarantees in the center of the Barça defense.