Same as in spain, on Monday the 4th in Italy professional footballers will be able to return to training, although for a few days they will only be able to work individually and it will not be until May 18 that they will be able to do it collectively.

04/30/2020

Some of the foreign players from Serie A returned to their countries of origin to experience confinement with their families, as is the case of Criatiano Ronaldo. Not so is the case of Matthijs de Ligt, who has spent the entire ‘confinement’ in Turin with his girlfriend AnnaKee.

However, The Dutch defender decided to travel home on Wednesday to visit his relatives since even AnnaKee’s father complained in remarks in Tottosport that the couple has become “too Turin” since they have not been home for three and a half months.

After the two-hour trip, the central bianconero acknowledged that it is not a problem to return to Turin on Sunday: “It is not so much,” he assured.

The trip to Holland has caught them just when Juve has informed them that they must return to training starting Monday, so on Sunday Matthijs de Ligt, his wife and his dog Luna will take a trip back to the Italian city to start working, although he will not yet do so together with his colleagues applying the security measures that the Italian government has established.

There is no official announcement for the players, but all the ‘foreigners’ who once moved to their respective cities of origin must return to put themselves back under the orders of Maurizio Sarri.

