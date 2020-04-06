Juventus Turin are reportedly unwilling to part with Matthijs de Ligt this summer, despite the Dutch defender’s willingness to change the tune.

One season and then go? Arrived last summer at the Juventus from Ajax, for some 85.5 million euros, Matthijs de Ligt would already like to pack up. According to ABC, the young Dutch defender (20) asked his agent, the influential Mino Raiola, to find him a new base after the exercise.

The international Batavian should not complain about his playing time, he who has played 27 matches in all competitions with the Old Lady – it is true because of the long unavailability of a Giorgio Chiellini hit in the right knee end of August. But his performances did not really convince and won him a lot of criticism.

Real or Manchester?

A situation that would have become burdensome for him and therefore convinced him to give a new career direction without further delay. Direction Real Madrid, where the one who represents him has already announced that he wanted to “sign a great player this summer”? Possible. But Turin’s leaders wouldn’t hear that.

According to the Calciomercato website, Matthijs de Ligt will not be placed on the Bianconeri’s transfer list. If the eight-time defending Italian champions consider the departure of several players, including Douglas Costa, Gonzalo Higuain, Miralem Pjanic and Adrien Rabiot, that of Oranje, who would appeal to Manchester United, would already be excluded.

