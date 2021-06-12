De Ligt misses Holland’s Euro debut

ZEIST, The Netherlands.

Holland will face his first game of the Euro 2020 against Ukraine on Sunday without their central defense Matthijs de Ligt, who is recovering from a groin injury, confirmed his coach, Frank de Boer.

“It’s a bit early, we don’t want to take any chances with him and we have two more games to play in the group stage,” said De Boer.

“His injury is not that serious and we are convinced that he will play a role in the next match,” added the coach.

The defense of the Juventus missed the Netherlands’ last preparation match against Georgia (3-0) on June 6. His absence is a hard blow for a team that is also deprived, for the entire tournament, of its captain and also central, Virgil van Dijk, injured in the anterior cruciate ligament of one knee since October 2020.

In addition, De Boer lands in the tournament without the goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, discarded from the selection for his positive to covid-19.

Maarten Stekelenburg (38 years old), starter in the 2010 World Cup final, was chosen ahead of Tim Krul (33 years old) to defend the goal of the ‘Oranje’.

Midfielder Donny van de BeekA 19-time international, he was also called out on Tuesday with a muscle injury.

The Netherlands return to a great tournament after missing the Euro 2016 in France and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Frank de Boer’s men will play all of their key C matches at home in Amsterdam. Following Ukraine on Sunday, they will meet Austria on June 17 and North Macedonia on June 21.

ald

