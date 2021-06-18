“De Ligt has not learned anything at Juve”

06/18/2021 at 4:38 PM CEST

Diversity of opinion in Dutch football. There are those who are already doing well that the national team is winning their matches and there are others who do not quite like the game displayed by Frank de Boer’s team. One of those grouped in this second section is Marco Van Basten, the legendary former Dutch player.

The legend is not satisfied with what the selection is doing so far, believes that the team can offer much more and, in addition, shoots with a bullet against some players like De Ligt.

On the game, Van Basten said that “you just have to see how often Stekelenburg has to play long. You should start the game from behind, where you have more vision and control to get out with the ball played. From there you can dominate, but I haven’t seen any of that so far. “

It was even tougher with De Ligt: “He is a center-back who has to make himself heard more, assert himself. Because he has to lead the defense. He just runs behind his man leaving huge spaces. De Ligt went to Italy to learn to defend, but I don’t think I have learned anything. ”