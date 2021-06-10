De Ligt, doubt for the premiere of Holland in the Eurocopa

06/10/2021 at 9:47 AM CEST

Javier Giraldo – Amsterdam (Special Envoy)

Matthijs de Ligt, central defender of Juventus and the Netherlands national team, is doubtful for his team’s debut in the Eurocup, next Sunday against Ukraine at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

The Dutch international player drags groin discomfort for a week and he already missed the friendly match against Georgia, the last of the Netherlands before approaching his debut in the Eurocup.

The coach, Frank de Boer, who already has the injury of Van Dijk, will have to rebuild his defense, probably with Blind and De Vrij as central.

The Netherlands share Euro Group C with Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia. The Dutch capital is one of the eleven venues of the tournament.