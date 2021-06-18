De Ligt appreciates the criticisms of Van Basten: “I have room for improvement”

06/18/2021 at 5:25 PM CEST

Javier Giraldo – Amsterdam (Special Envoy)

Matthijs de Ligt He was one of the great protagonists of the game that the Netherlands won against Austria, for his return to the title and for the criticism that Marco van Basten, a former Dutch international, gave him.

Van Basten assured that De Ligt has “learned little at Juventus” and regretted that the goalkeeper of the national team, Stekelenburg, must play too long because he lacks references in the exit of the ball.

De Ligt, however, accepted Van Basten’s words naturally. He appeared with De Roon at a press conference at the KNVB premises in Zeist and welcomed the criticism.

“That drives me to improve. It doesn’t bother me at all; What’s more, those kinds of things show me that I have room for improvement and things to learn, so I appreciate that Van Basten said that“observed de Ligt.

“When Van Basten speaks, you have to listen carefully,” he acknowledged.

The Juventus center-back also assured that his teammates are focused on the next match of the Eurocup, against Macedonia, and that they do not think about his possible opponent in the second round, although he confessed, in the same line as De Roon, that the game of Italy has surprised him very positively.