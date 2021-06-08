De ligt and Van de Beek turn on the alarms before the Euro

Players Donny van de Beek Y Matthijs de Ligt, that did not enter the list of the friendly that Netherlandss played this Sunday at home against Georgia (3-0), they trained today separately from the rest of the Dutch internationals.

They both did exercise bike exercises in Zeist, where the Netherlands team usually concentrates. De Ligt already withdrew from a training session early on Saturday due to groin problems, while Van de Beek presented “minor annoyances”, said the Dutch network NOS.

The players who watched yesterday’s friendly from the bench trained today with the ball. Those who were part of the starting lineup against Georgia had a softer session, in which stretching predominated.

The Netherlands kicks off the European Championship on June 13 against Ukraine in a match corresponding to group C, which also includes Austria and North Macedonia.