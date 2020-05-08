TO Gennaro Gattuso You have three days to decide your future. He has until April 30 to take advantage of a unilateral clause that allows him to stop being the coach of Naples next season if he pays compensation to the club of 350,000 euros.

But while in Italy it is assumed that the coach will not use this clause and will remain in office, at least until 2021 when his contract ends, the president of Naples, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has been in favor of the continuity of the technician.

The top president is clear: “For us he is the perfect man, right. He has determination, “he assured La Gazzeta dello Sport. Laurentiis go on Gattuso the present and future of the Naples bench after months of uncertainty with an Ancelotti, who ended up leaving the club.

The Napoli president sees in Gattuso a profile that fits perfectly with the club’s historical spirit and believes that he has enough determination to carry out the project. The coach does not have it easy, if football returns this season, in the Champions League tie against Barça, where the return is pending at the Camp Nou after the first leg tie.

