F1 driver calls sport back for entertainment value

Ensures that it is very important to return to normal, safely, as soon as possible

Pedro de la Rosa thinks that it is key that Formula 1 hold races again as soon as possible. The former Formula 1 driver believes that it is essential to return to normality, respecting all security measures, not because of the survival of the teams, but because of their role in public entertainment.

The Catalan, who debuted in Formula 1 two decades ago, has asked the movement category to return to holding races, not because of the fact that teams need to fight for the maximum possible to survive, but because of the role of the sport of ” public entertainment.

“Those races without an audience would start in Europe as soon as possible to return to normality, but we have to act quickly. People need it and it is not a matter of whether teams can survive or not, let’s forget the economic aspect,” transmits De la Rosa. in a gathering organized by the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“In F1 we ​​have a very big obligation of entertainment towards the people who are at home and wait for the races. If the races are without an audience, I am very sorry. A race without an audience is better than not having races,” recalls Pedro.

“I think that little by little the world has to open up, we have to begin to understand that we have to return to normality in a safe way but without pause, especially if the numbers of infected and deaths are normalizing,” says de la Rosa.

A few days ago Claire Williams drew attention to the importance of recovering the races to ensure the survival of the teams.

“It’s scary that you could lose one or two teams, but you can lose many if you don’t go back to racing because of the financial model we have in our sport and because we depend a lot on the money we receive in the Constructors’ Championship,” Claire stressed in statements for Sky F1.

