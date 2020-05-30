The Barcelona player believes that the Asturian is ready to return to the category

He thinks that many people have underestimated Carlos Sainz

Pedro de la Rosa has acknowledged that he expects Fernando Alonso to return to Formula 1 in 2021. The Spanish driver believes that the Asturian will be able to maintain his level of competitiveness despite being two years out of the category if he finally returns.

De la Rosa believes that Alonso is one of the best pilots today. For this reason, he explains that he must have a place in Formula 1. In the last month, much has been rumored about a possible return of the Spanish to the category with Renault.

“I really hope he comes back. The best drivers have to be in Formula 1 and one of them is Alonso.. It’s an animal. He hasn’t had a gap year and it won’t take long to adjust. He only thinks about running and will do whatever it takes to be competitive again, “he said in a statement to the Dutch channel Ziggo Sport.

The Barcelona player has also reacted to the signing of Carlos Sainz by Ferrari for 2021. De la Rosa thinks that the Madrid player has often been underestimated. He will have a great opportunity to prove that he is one of the best.

“The Spanish drivers are going to make Max Verstappen harder. Everyone is very excited for the season that comes with Sainz at Ferrari. Carlos was very close to Verstappen – at Toro Rosso in 2015 – and they consider him to be one of the best or even the best F1 driver of the moment. Sainz is better than people think”

Formula 1 will introduce a budget ceiling of $ 145 million that will be gradually reduced from 2021. A measure that is born in order to slightly equalize the grid and save on expenses.

De la Rosa is not satisfied with this figure. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many teams are in deep crisis. In fact, Williams is already hearing offers to sell the team. For this reason, Catalan does not conceive a sustainable F1 with these numbers.

“The amount is still very high if we consider that there will be much less money in the coming seasons. You have to be realistic and ensure the survival of the sport. Anything over 100 million is ridiculous, as far as I know “, De la Rosa has said to finish.

