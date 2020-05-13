Think that Leclerc and Sainz are the perfect future bet for Scuderia

The former F1 driver assures that if he were Binotto, he would sign Carlos

Pedro de la Rosa gives his opinion on the topic of the week: the ideal candidate to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari. The former Spanish Formula 1 driver openly bets on Carlos Sainz and rules out Fernando Alonso.

Formula 1 misses Fernando Alonso. Since he announced his retirement in 2018, fans have been insistently asking him to return. The 2021 grille was not yet fully configured and as the Vettel seat is released, its name rings out again. However, Pedro de la Rosa doubts that we will see his compatriot dressed in red again.

“I don’t see Alonso in Ferrari, but we’ll see. Yes, I know that I am very wrong, “says De la Rosa in a gathering organized by the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

These days everyone is betting on who will occupy Vettel’s seat, but the truth is that Carlos Sainz, as we announced last week, is the perfect candidate and the Madrid player has already agreed with Scuderia. The official announcement is expected for the next few days and this may arrive even before the weekend.

De la Rosa has drawn attention to the moment in which they announced the end of the relationship with Vettel and assured that this type of statement is only made if both parties know what they are going to do, so it is logical that Ferrari move soon.

“When a decision arises so early and in this way it is because the two parties are quite clear on what decision they will take,” warns the Catalan.

Pending the announcement, Pedro recommends Mattia Binotto bet on Sainz. “If I were Mattia Binotto, I would seriously consider having a Leclerc-Sainz partner, two very talented young people, especially if you do without Vettel to make a bet for the future. Hopefully it’s Carlos, “says the man who was a Ferrari tester in 2013 and 2014.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.