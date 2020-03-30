The Spanish compares the Finn with Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton

Think Kimi knew how to get the most out of Michelin tires in 2006

Pedro de la Rosa has compared the performance of Kimi Räikkönen with that of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard feels that the Finn is a driver who needs a tailor-made car to perform at his optimum level. On the other hand, he believes that the British and the Asturian are two talents difficult to find in the world of Formula 1.

De la Rosa explained that he has great admiration for Räikkönen, however, he stressed that he is not a pilot with great adaptability. Quite the opposite of Fernando Alonso or Lewis Hamilton who considers geniuses in this regard.

“Kimi is very fast, he is very fast, of course. He is a world champion. But he needs the car to be in a special way. If not, it won’t adapt. That is their difference from Lewis and Fernando, “he said on the F1 podcast Beyond the Grid.

“You give Fernando a car with understeer and it will be extremely fast. They adapt, it is fantastic. But with Kimi, the car has to adapt to it, “he added.

The former Spanish driver has given as an example the great performance of the Finn with Michelin tires. Shortly after after signing for Ferrari and changing to the Bridgestone brand, his level was not the same as at McLaren.

“In 2005 and 2006, there were the Michelin tires that were very special. Juan Pablo Montoya and I didn’t adapt, but Kimi did and that’s why he was very fast. When he signed for Ferrari, on Bridgestone tires, Felipe Massa beat him in qualifying“he commented.

For all this, De la Rosa believes that Alonso and Hamilton are one step above the rest of the drivers. The Barcelona player has competed on equal terms with both at McLaren and is the voice that can attest to his talent.

“Lewis and Fernando are on another level compared to Kimi or Seb –Vettel–. When I talk about them I have to say that I know them very well, I have shared the same car and I know what they are capable of. Please believe me when I say that Lewis and Fernando are very special. ”

“You don’t find talent of such magnitude every year in Formula 1. It’s something that happens every five or ten years. I have a lot of respect for all the drivers, but if we talk about Lewis, Fernando or Max, be careful“De la Rosa said to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.