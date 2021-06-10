De la Hoya’s message to ‘Canelo’ Álvarez?

Since Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez break up with Golden Boy Promotions, a promoter company founded in 2002 by Óscar de la Hoya, the relationship between the two has become clear that it is not good at all, with several intersections of public and critical statements. Now, the last could have come in the form of a forceful phrase from the promoter, a gold medalist in the 1992 Olympics.

Óscar published several ‘stories’ on his official Instagram account with poisoned messages. “And that’s how you throw punches. Balance, power and speed. Wait 12 pounds less and 2 more months, “he said with a laugh in one of them, which recalled the criticism that Oscar launched at ‘Canelo’ in a video in which Álvarez appeared teaching a young boxer. “Fuck you. Fuck you on that shit. I’m going to kick your ass ”, he expressed in another of the published stories, a message that many interpret as being directed directly at ‘Canelo’.

Óscar de la Hoya has joined a two-month training camp to get back in shape to return to the ring, something that he initially announced would take place on July 3, but has finally been postponed to September.

“I am going to camp two months before my fight. I am a completely different beast. I’m on it. I’m at 1000%. I can’t wait for my fight in September, ”he commented a few days ago, also assuring that he would like to fight Floyd Mayweather in the near future.