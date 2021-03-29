De La Hoya will return to boxing at the age of 48 on July 3, 13 after retiring

Former Mexican American World Champion Oscar de la hoya, 13 years after retiring from the ring, he will return to boxing on July 3, according to the announcement made this Friday by the fighter himself.

At a press conference for upstart promoter Triller Fight Club, From the pot took the stage next to Snoop dogg at the Venetian and suddenly announced that he would return to boxing on July 3.

From the pot, 48, said last August that he would come out of retirement, but now there is a date for his return. And it will be promoted by the new wrestling promotion launched by Triller, the social media app.

The press conference was held to promote Triller Fight Club’s April 17 undercard, spearheaded by the YouTube star. Jake paul and former UFC (mixed martial arts) fighter and Olympic fighter Ben askren.

Ryan kavanaugh, CEO of Triller’s parent company, Proxima Media, confirmed to ESPN television that he and From the pot they are “dear friends” and that the two have been discussing their comeback for a “long time”.

Kavanaugh commented that the card will take place in Texas, possibly at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the field owned by the Dallas Cowboys, of the National Football League (NFL) and that the promotion points to a “big” name of UFC, mixed martial arts, for the opponent of From the pot.

“He has been training and, in his own words, he is stronger and better than ever,” he commented. Kavanaugh on From the pot.

Several sources close to the promoter and boxing legend pointed out that From the pot he has a multi-fight contract with Triller and that this will not be his only fight.

From the pot, a former six-division boxing champion and Barcelona 92 ​​Olympic gold medalist, has not fought since his 2008 loss to the Filipino Manny pacquiao.

He is one of the best-technique fighters in the history of the sport of boxing.