De La Hoya wants Gilberto Ramírez to break records

Oscar de la hoya, president of Golden Boy Promotions, has the best prospects for one of their newest additions, Gilberto Ramirez (41-0, 27 KO).

De La Hoya believes that Lefty can break the record of undefeated bouts of a great champion, such as Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0, and his goal for Ramirez is to achieve a résumé of 52 wins and no losses. At 29 years old and with a very measured career, with little punishment received, he has plenty of time to achieve it.

On July 9 will be Ramírez’s debut for Golden Boy, in an interesting fight against Sullivan Barrera. The Mexican is now fighting at light heavyweight, having been world champion in the super middleweight category.