De la Hoya vs. Canelo and the dangers of his verbal duel

The soap opera between Oscar de la Hoya and Canelo Álvarez is experiencing a morbid new chapter of their recent feud. This time they crossed acid comments against each other on social networks, where De La Hoya accused him of not knowing how to release his hooks, reminded him of flat feet and, above all, mentioned his fear of facing Jermall Charlo. Canelo’s response did not take long, where in addition to ‘sending him to the m…. ” It included a hint about past sexual allegations against De La Hoya.

This luck of ‘Toma y Daca, as a direct consequence of the way in which the relationship between the two ended (with a trial for 280 million dollars) and the harsh accusations of Canelo against De La Hoya in his April report with the youtuber Graham Bensinger, it looks like it will continue and even increase. And if the tone continues to rise, the rivalry can become so toxic that its consequences could be dire for one of the two races. We are talking about this in this new unfiltered video: the consequences of those bickering.