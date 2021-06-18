De la hoya vs. Belfort on 9/11, a possible date for Canelo vs. Plant

When Oscar de la Hoya appeared on the networks with that surprising message about Canelo. The one with ‘the flat feet and the wrong hook’, we knew that this was not an occasional posting. That was pure strategy and it was.

We finished corroborating this Thursday, when the new date for the return of the Golden Boy in an exhibition fight was known: September 11 in Las Vegas against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort. What a coincidence! It will be the same Saturday or the Saturday before the fight that is negotiated between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Caleb Plant in the unification of all the super middleweight belts.

What will be the details of that fight with Belfort? How does Triller radically change his bet and move aggressively in planning his agenda? How does this affect the Canelo vs. Plant? What episodes await this true soap opera between De la Hoya and Canelo? In the video are the answers, because, like all celebrity soap operas, it stings and spreads!