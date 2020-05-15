Mexico City,- Almost 24 years later, the Mexican-American boxer Óscar de la Hoya, better known in the world of boxing as the ‘Golden Boy’, recalled how he received threats from the Mexican government and drug trafficking, when he was about to face the national idol Julio Cesar Chavez

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, and taken up by TUDN, De la Hoya accepted that many people questioned him about the audacity of facing the “César” of boxing, at that time the greatest idol of Mexican sport.

That June 7, 1996, prior to the first fight against the Sinaloan, the now boxing promoter revealed that the Mexican government threatened him not to enter the country again, if he dared to leave with the flag and confront Chávez.

“People don’t know this, the government of Mexico threatened me that if I wore a patch with the Mexican flag on my underpants, which I was used to wearing with the flag of Mexico and the United States, they would never let me in plus. I even have the letter, signed by the President of Mexico, “recounted the” Golden Boy. “

The Olympic medalist in Barcelona 92 ​​’also recalled drug trafficking threats, they warned him then, that if he beat Julio César Chávez,“ he would not know what would happen ”.

“Chávez attracted many people, he was the king. The drug dealer went to my training camp in Big Bear and threatened me that if I won I didn’t know what would happen. So imagine the pressure. It was crazy, “recalled the Californian.

The American faced threats and warnings, snatching Julio César Chávez from the World Boxing Council super lightweight title.

With information from Yahoo Sports

