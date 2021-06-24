De la Hoya compares Canelo to Ricardo Mayorga!

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Alvarez returns to the ring this Saturday, but as a promoter and perhaps DAZN commentator, at the beginning of his series of Mexican events in partnership with Matchroom. But the latter has moved to a fourth or fifth place of importance, given the news that emerged around his boxing career this week. On the one hand, the first data from the bookmakers about his possible fight against Caleb Plant are already known. Fight for which there is delay in specifying details and on that we have our first point of view: the reason for the delay (1:57).

The second issue is directly related: Jermall Charlo (5:09). Finally Saúl ‘Canelo Alvarez responded to his verbal challenges and already assumes that he will face it after Plant. For many, this is due to Charlo’s performance against Juan Macias Montiel and the understanding that Canelo would defeat that version of the twin without problems. However, the reason for the approach must be quite different. And that will be our second point of view: What is the cause of this change in attitude in Canelo?

The third issue is the most shocking: Oscar de la Hoya’s new statements in his verbal war with Canelo. (10:55). The Golden Boy is willing to settle differences in the ring with the Mexican boxer and even compared him to Ricardo Mayorga! What is behind this new attack by the promoter on his former pupil? We have the answer.

The last point of view will be on Jake Paul (14:06) and a different reading of the real meaning of this new challenge from the YouTuber to Canelo.