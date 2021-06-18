De La Hoya-Belfort exhibition for September 11

Ring legend Oscar De La Hoya, 48, will face former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in an eight-round exhibition on Sept. 11, likely in Las Vegas. The Triller PPV event will be the Golden Boy’s first appearance in the ring since he faced Manny Pacquiao in 2008. Belfort, 44, was last seen at an MMA event in 2018.

Interestingly at the initial odds of BetOnline.ag, De La Hoya is the loser!

Oscar De La Hoya 1/1

Vitor Belfort -140 (5/7)

Note: “This is an exhibition fight. The winner will be qualified only by KO, TKO, DQ due to the arrest of the referee OR an official winner by decision made on the spot. If it goes far and there is no official winner, all bets will be no action. “

It’s official. Triller confirmed today that former world champion Oscar De La Hoya will return to the ring to face former UFC superstar Vitor Belfort on September 11 in Las Vegas.

Oscar de la hoya: “I am ready to return to the ring and I am proud to be a part of Triller and Verzuz and their revolutionary model of reinventing the business of boxing as four-quadrant entertainment. I have nothing but the utmost respect for a champion like Vitor Belfort as we show the world what top-level boxing is all about. It was incredibly important to me that my comeback was on this date, as it represents such an important moment in history for me, my fans, and world culture. This is much bigger than just me and this event, for all those with ties or roots in Mexico ”.

Vitor Belfort: “It will be my pleasure to represent MMA again, this time in the ring against one of the biggest names in boxing history. It will be a war not to be missed and a fight my children will talk about. This is sure to make combat sports history. “