De La Hoya and Canelo are fighting on social networks

Darío Pérez

@ Rigsider2020

Former travel companions sometimes end up hating each other. And that’s what it looks like with Oscar de la hoya Y Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez. The one from Jalisco fought for many years under the mantle of Golden Boy Promotions, being the Olympic gold in Barcelona 1992 the person in charge of the career of the best boxer of today.

The relationship broke down last year, when Canelo, after having renewed with a spectacular contract of about 24 million euros per fight with Golden Boy and DAZN, felt that his career was not going where he liked it, and his promotion contract was annulled, being the Mexican free agent. Since then, he has worked with Eddie hearn, with whom he seems to be in good tune for the future.

The bond between Canelo and a promoter so attached to Mexican boxers has continued indirectly, with Álvarez even being seen in the ring at some Golden Boy events, such as after Ryan García’s victory over Luke Campbell.

Canelo and García, among others, share Eddy Reynoso as coach.

But today it has been proven that the relationship between De la Hoya and Saúl Álvarez is not going through a good time. The Golden Boy lashed out at the super middleweight champion on Instagram: Please, this guy does everything wrong. Head up when pulling hooks, heels, feet flat. What else? Oh yeah, he’s avoiding Charlo ».

To this, Canelo did not take long to answer briefly and directly: “Oscar, do me a favor and fuck off” (smooth translation).