De La Fuente’s list for the Olympics, next Tuesday

06/28/2021

Act. At 11:43 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The U21 coach, Luis De La Fuente, will facilitate the definitive list of those summoned for the Olympic Games next Tuesday, June 29, starting at 11:30 a.m.. Up to a total of 20 players will represent Spain at Tokyo 2020, which They will concentrate from Wednesday June 30 in Benidorm and will play a friendly against Japan in the Japanese city of Kobe as a preparation.

The technician, what immediately after the publication of the list, he will appear before the media in Las Rozas, will lead the U23 team after failing to win the U21 European Championship by falling in the semifinals against Portugal. A large part of that team will be in the Olympic event, in addition to up to three players over 23 years old, among whom could be Dani Ceballos or Marco Asensio, and others who are in the European Championship such as Dani Olmo, Pedri or Eric Garcia.

The Spanish team got their ticket for the next JJ. OO. after winning the European Under 21 in 2019. With the aim of emulating the team that won the Olympic gold in Barcelona 92 ​​’, the Spaniards are framed in group C together with Egypt, against whom they will face on July 22 at Sapporo Dome; Australia, against which it will be measured on July 25; and Argentina, current CONMEBOL champion, at the Santana stadium on July 28.

Oscar Mingueza, on the definitive list

Luis De La Fuente will announce the list of 20 players who will represent Spain in the 2021 Olympic event, postponed a year by the Covid-19, and among the names could appear some of those who are concentrated with the absolute in the Eurocup: Pau Torres, Pedri, Dani Olmo… Those who seem to be unsure, according to Diario AS, are those of Ferran Torres, Rodri or Fabian Ruiz, before the denial of their respective clubs.

Several of the players who played the last European Under 21 have many possibilities to enter this new list, which could also count on Dani Ceballos or Marco Asensio as players over 23 years old. The selector yes will count, according to the program The Mitjanit Club, with Oscar Mingueza, one of the players with the best performance at FC Barcelona this season.