De la Fuente will give the list for the final phase of the European on Friday

05/18/2021 at 11:39 AM CEST

Luis de la Fuente, coach of the U21 national team, will announce this Friday (at 11.00) the list of 23 players called up to participate in the final phase of the European Championship in the Slovenia-Hungary 2021 category.

Spain, which finished the first phase as the leader of group B ahead of Italy, with two wins, one draw and no goals against, will face Croatia in the quarterfinals on the 31st of this month at the Ljudski vrt stadium in Maribor, where he already beat Slovenia and drew with the ‘azzurra’ squad. The chess set ended in second place in group D after Portugal, with one win and two defeats.

The players summoned by Luis de la Fuente They will concentrate on Tuesday 25 at the Ciudad de Fútbol de Las Rozas where they will carry out a training session. On Wednesday 26 they will move to Slovenia, where they will remain concentrated until the end of the European Championship.

If they beat the Croats, the team will play the semi-final on June 3 in Maribor against the winner of Portugal-Italy. The other two quarterfinal matches are the Netherlands-France and Denmark-Germany.. The final will take place in Ljubljana on June 6. The Spanish team defends the title they won in the last European Championship in San Marino and Italy in 2019, by defeating Germany 2-1 in the final.