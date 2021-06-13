De la Fuente: “I have fulfilled a dream”

Are you prouder as a coach or as a manager?

For the second part, undoubtedly. They have had a sensational behavior these two years. The end has been one of exceptional human growth and performance. I am proud of it. I have learned a lot from them, because they are very generous. Every day was an apprenticeship. I transmit that pride and that encouragement.

Does this reinforce you to feel prepared if you make the leap to the Absolute?

I am enjoying what I do, I am happy. I am available to what the RFEF marks. I feel capable of everything, but not with urgency or immediacy. We have the best coach for the next European Championship, I hope that we are champions and that Luis Enrique will be there for many years. I feel prepared for everything, I only wish that the times are fulfilled but I do not feel in a hurry to reach them.

What did he say to you in the previous talk?

We valued the moment we were going to live. I gave them the opportunity to go down in history, to make their debut for the National Team under difficult circumstances. People were going to be aware, as it has been. The team is working, they execute the mechanisms alone. You had to pull from the heart.

When will you give the Olympic list? Does the Absolute condition you?

It is a very difficult situation that we live. In normal conditions we would have been aware of the Eurocup, of fatigue. But now with COVID it is hour by hour. The forecast that we make not even for tomorrow can be right. We will go day by day, watching the evolution of the players. Within the margins we will delay the decision as much as possible to make mistakes as little as possible.

Who joins the bubble?

We are pending. The information we have is that an indeterminate number of players will stay in that parallel bubble. We are waiting to arrive at the hotel, there they will transmit it to us.

How is Manu García doing? How do you feel?

Manu may have a broken nose. He’s fine, but they’re going to test him. I am personally happy. I have fulfilled a dream, I have enjoyed it very much especially for the players, for the pride of leading such a group. Then I have my little heart, I am proud to have once led the senior team. Now what I really want is to think about other challenges. I certainly thank the Federation for this opportunity. I hope it will be in the repeatable future.

Do you give as much value as the European won to this victory?

I have told the players that it is a unique situation. At that time winning the Eurocup was my greatest joy. Today is another level, but I’ll stick with that. That was unrepeatable.

Who is it dedicated to?

To all the people who are having a bad time and who will continue to have it. I have received many messages from friends, my family … That makes me happy, seeing people happy. I dedicate it to those who have a hard time, if we have made them a little happy, I feel much happier.

Have you been able to speak with Luis Enrique? What did you talk to Yeremy Pino?

I have not spoken with Luis Enrique. We are awaiting the communication of which players are staying. I hope to speak soon, I am sure I have a message from you. With Yeremy … Unfortunately they couldn’t all play, he was the youngest. They will have more opportunities. I have an important appreciation for Yeremy, he will have many moments.

Are you also staying in the bubble?

I will be available for whatever the Federation needs. Besides, I already have to work in the Games, studying in the rivals… I will be available.