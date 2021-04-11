De Klein, first leader in the return of Jakobsen

04/11/2021 at 6:27 PM CEST

EFE

The Dutch Arvid de Klein, from the Rally Cycling team, is the first leader of the Cycling Tour of Turkey by winning the first stage this Sunday by sprinting, of only 72.4 kilometers with start and finish in Konya and in which he was the protagonist for his return to action Dutch Fabio Jakobsen.

Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) reappeared in competition this Sunday, eight months after his serious accident in the Tour of Poland. The riders gave him a warm welcome as he returned to the peloton. The Dutchman gave up racing in the sprint and was content to finish the stage without problems in the same time as the winner.

On August 5, 2020, Jakobsen fell in the Tour of Poland after being closed against the fences against which he crashed by his compatriot Dylan Groenewegen, against whom he was contesting the sprint. He suffered serious injuries to his skull and face, around one eye socket and jaw.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step cyclist He had to undergo a five-hour operation and spent a week in an Intensive Care Unit before being transferred to the Netherlands.

In early November, Jakobsen announced that the stitches in his jaw had been removed and that he would ride a bicycle again when his pelvis was “healthy and strong as before.” This Sunday he returned to compete.

De Kleijn, 27, scored the victory by beating Norwegian Kristoffer Halvorsen in the final meters (Uno-X) in a very close sprint that required a finish photo. French Pierre Barbier (Delko) completed the podium.

The Dutchman leads the general classification with four seconds behind the Norwegian thanks to the time bonuses granted at the finish line. This is his third professional triumph after those achieved in 2017 at the Sluitingsprijs Putte-Kapellen and in 2019 at the Druivenkoers-Overijse, both in Belgium.

Britain’s Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) rallied in the final part to finish fourth, with Belgian Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) fifth and German Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) sixth. The Spanish Manuel Peñalver (Burgos-BH) was ninth.

Following the cancellation of the inaugural stage due to snow, the race moved southwest to Konya for the reduced opening stage of 72.4 km.

Before the final resolution, only Sean de Bie (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces) and Ivar Slik (Abloc) tried their luck, dividing the two intermediate sprints. They were neutralized seven kilometers from the end.

Team One-X took over the lead to lead Halvorsen to victory, but with De Kleijn just behind.

After some riders made a mistake in the last corner, Halvorsen and De Kleijn managed to carve a gap. The Norwegian took the lead and when it looked like he was going to win, the Dutchman hunted him down with the goal in sight and passed him just over the line. This Monday the second stage is disputed, again with departure and arrival in Konya and a journey of 144.9 kilometers.