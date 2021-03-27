De Jong’s ‘Oranje’ wins, but does not convince

03/27/2021 at 8:23 PM CET

Overwhelming superiority of Netherlands that was not reflected in a score that was too short for what was witnessed on the pitch of the Johan Cruyff Arena. The players of Frank de Boer they came back from the defeat in Turkey just three days ago with a victory that allows them to face the next matches more calmly.

Krul; Dumfries, De Ligt, Blind, Wijndal; Wijnaldum (Gravenberch, 79 ‘), Klaassen (Van de Beek, 79’), De Jong; Berghuis (Stengs, 85 ‘), De Jong (Babel, 79’), Depay (Bergwijn, 90 ‘).

Latvia

Ozols; Fjodorovs, Cernomordijs, Tarasovs, Jurkovskis; Tobers, Zjuzins (Karklins, 46 ‘); Kamess (Savalnieks, 79 ‘), Ikaunieks (Krollis, 87’), Ciganiks; Uldrikis (Gutkovskis, 46 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.32 Berghuis. 2-0 M.69 Luuk De Jong.

Referee

Stéphanie Frappart. TA: L. De Jong (52 ‘), Blind (87’) / Ikaunieks (34 ‘), Karklins (52’).

Incidents

Johan Cruyff Arena (door closed).

With more forcefulness than shine, Netherlands subjected throughout the meeting to a Latvia that was surpassed in all records. A total of 16 corners of the Dutch, by none of the Latvians, added to a 75% possession and 35 shots, are a clear example of the differences that were seen on the pitch.

Of course, it took half an hour to ‘Orange‘in opening the scoreboard. Driving “house brand” of Frenkie De Jong, who was beating lines like someone who walks through the garden of his house, found Wijnaldum, a connection that we may soon see also at the club level, and the Liverpool footballer gave in to Berghuis to score the first with an unstoppable shot directly to the squad.

It lacked attached to Netherlands to expand the score and close the game much earlier. Only 9 of those 35 shots were between the three suits. Well into the second half, Luuk de Jong headed to goal a center measured from the corner of Depay, that He was once again one of the most active of his selection. The victory allows the Dutch to add their first three points in Group G qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, and they are third.