Midfielder Frenkie de Jong commented in an interview with the official Barcelona about the football return process. For the Dutchman, it is a joy to be able to train again with his teammates, even in small groups, but there is also a frustration in thinking about games with closed gates.

De Jong comments on the return of Barcelona’s activities (Photo: Disclosure / FCB)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

The resumption of Barça’s activities has been taking place gradually. At first, the athletes worked at each of their homes. Workouts now take place with separate groups.

According to de Jong, it has been possible to stay in shape with this routine: “I think it was positive to train individually first, so that everyone could adjust their own intensity a little and assess how they felt physically before starting to train with the group “.

💬 @ DeJongFrenkie21: “I was missing training, my team-mates and playing football” 📹 Full Video: https://t.co/RQ7ehmn9SA pic.twitter.com/XkY1nhwKEV – FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 21, 2020

“I feel very good, despite not being able to play now. But there are still a few weeks of training. First individually, now with small groups. I hope soon with the whole team. In a few weeks we will be ready to play again. “, completed the Barcelona midfielder.

So far, the only major European league that has been played again is the German one. De Jong reveals that he enjoyed watching the matches, but regretted the absence of the fans.

“It was a good first step. I was happy to watch football again on TV, but it is clear that you feel different without the fans. They create a special atmosphere and everything gets better. We hope it will be just this season and that they can return. to the stadiums soon, so that we can enjoy the games with them “, he concluded.

See too:

The top scorers of the Brazilian Championship in the 90s

Sports Gazette