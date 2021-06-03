De Jong leads the ‘oranje’ rebirth

06/03/2021 at 8:44 PM CEST

X. Serrano

Netherlands missed the pass Eurocup and also the last world. Exhausted the golden generation of Robben, Go Persie and company, Dutch football hit rock bottom and entrusted the transition to Ronald Koeman. The current technician of the Barça, in office between 2018 and 2020, gave stripes to a new generation of talent. By Ligt Y Frenkie de Jong they are the best example. The Barcelona player acts as a metronome and is one of the leaders of this’Orange‘who aspires to regain his status in the elite of European football. Its great role in the Nations League as a cover letter.

De Jong He is also the undisputed holder for Frank de Boer, in charge of continuing the work after the departure of Koeman. His start has been somewhat shaky, with four wins in ten games. In part, due to the decline in Van Dijk, one of the best centrals in the world. Yes they are, and to be protagonists, Georginio Wijnaldum -de Jong’s preferred partner- and Memphis Depay -the most talented forward-.

Coach: Frank De Boer. His career was less after winning four leagues with Ajax (2011-2014), but Koeman’s departure opened this opportunity for him.

Figure: Frenkie de Jong. Untouchable for Koeman and De Boer. No matter the system, De Jong is in charge of making the team play. Here more organizer than arriving.

Eleven type: Krul; Dumfries, De Ligt, Blind, Wijndal; F. De Jong, De Roon, Wijnaldum; Berghuis, L. De Jong and Memphis.

Shevchenko’s renovation

Despite the disappointment of staying out of the Russia World Cup, the work of Andriy Shevchenko in front of Ukraine it is paying off. He showed it in an almost perfect qualifying phase. Six wins and two draws, 17 goals for and four against, earned him to finish in first position ahead of Portugal.

Ukraine reaches its third Eurocup consecutive having put together a dynamic and intense team that mixes the hunger of a talented young block with the experience of its veterans. In the second group are the Yarmolenko, Pyatov or Stepanenko.

Without being a combination of great stars, two names stand out. Ruslan Malinovskyi, midfielder of the Atalanta with a lot of arrival and a fantastic shot with both legs. Y Oleksander Zinchenko, multipurpose with good foot that bears the watermark of Pep Guardiola. In addition, Ukraine stands out for being a choral and offensive team, with multiple paths to goal.

Coach: Andriy Shevchenko. The best Ukrainian player of all time has led the national team since 2016, giving it his own style.

Figure: Ruslan Malinovskyi. With two cannons for legs, the Atalanta midfielder finished the course like a shot. In total he signed 10 goals and 12 assists

Eleven type: Pyatov; Karavaev, Kryvstov, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Stepanenko, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yeremchuk and Marlos.

Austria’s challenge is to reach the eighth

Benefited from the expansion from 16 to 24 teams in 2016, Austria will dispute his third Eurocup in the last four editions. In 2008, his first participation, he agreed as host. However, the team that since 2018 has directed Franco Foda it has never made it past the group stage. In fact, Austria They haven’t won in the finals of a major tournament since the 1990 World Cup when they beat the United States 2-1. So the objective is clear.

Austria he achieved the classification without excessive fanfare. It was second in a group adjusted by the bottom and that had to Poland as the headliner. Marko Arnautovic, now in Shanghai, was the top scorer with four goals. This time, however, everything indicates that the scoring responsibility will fall on Kalajdzic, 23-year-old forward who this season scored 17 goals with the Sttutgart. A generational handover that flourishes further back with Laimer or Baumgartner. Even so, the Madridista remains among the referents David Praise.

Coach: Franco Foda. He mainly managed the Austrian Sturm Graz until he was called up by the national team in 2018. His biggest challenge as a manager.

Figure: David Alaba. The new signing of Real Madrid is, by quality and seniority, one of the leaders of Austria. He usually plays more advanced and freed.

Eleven type: A. Schlager; Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Ulmer; X. Schlager, Laimer; Baumgartner, Sabitzer, Alaba; Kaladjzic.

North Macedonia makes history

Getting here is an immense success for the Balkan team. North macedonia will participate for the first time in a major international tournament after defeating in the repechage Kosovo Y Georgia.

An unprecedented success that has been simmering since 2015 Igor Angelovski will take the reins of the team. Under his guidance, the coach has forged a recognizable system. North macedonia he bases his options on counterattack. It is a disciplined team without the ball. Form in defense of three centrals with two lanes who do not hesitate to join the attack in transition.

Two names stand out in the creation area. Eljif elmas, steering wheel Naples He stands out for his vision of the game and was also the top scorer in the group stage (4). Y Enis Bardhi, of I raised, outstanding especially in hitting. Both good counterattack throwers. And above, the myth, Goran pandev. At 37 he is the captain, a footballer with the most goals and most games.

Coach: Igor Angelovski. Appointed in 2015, he has achieved the greatest success in national football with a young block and a very well-worked 3-4-1-2.

Figure: Goran Pandev. Stamina wanes, but genius remains. At 37, the Genoa striker maintains his creativity and scoring nose.

Eleven type: Dimitrievski; Bekhtulai, Velkovski, Musliu; Ristovski, Elmas, Ademi, Alioski; Bardhi; Pandev and Trickovski.