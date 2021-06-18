De Jong, from “perfect son-in-law” to leader of the Netherlands national team

06/18/2021

On at 13:08 CEST

“I want to see a more offensive footballer. Deeper, with the ability to reach the rival area. Less horizontal and, to say the least, more daring. He is an elegant player, but he is very young and should not play like a veteran.. He can play a lot better. He is the perfect son-in-law, but you have to ask him much more& rdquor ;. This is how Ruud Gullit, the best midfielder in recent Dutch history with the permission of Dennis Bergkamp and Frank Rijkaard, saw Frenkie de Jong in his first year at Barça. Last summer, both in the Barça club and in their country they considered that, after having marveled at Ajax, the ’21’ he had not taken the step forward that was expected of him in his first year at the Camp Nou.

A season later De Jong is the midfield leader of his team and his national team. Very self-critical and with an insatiable will to constantly improve, Arkel’s has grown in every way and has become ‘vital’ for Barça and the Netherlands. Koeman has given him the keys to the Culé midfield and he has responded with a spectacular performance. His first performances in the Eurocup have shown that he is a player who has not only recovered the version of Ajax, but has improved it. Against Ukraine, in the debut of the ‘Oranje’, he shone; On the second day, against Austria, it cost him a little more and he suffered from the accumulated fatigue of a very long season (he has played 5,000 minutes with the Catalan team), but he returned to offer samples of his quality.

“The Netherlands has one of the best playmakers in the world& rdquor ;, writes Bart Vlietstra in his analysis of this Thursday’s match in ‘de Volkskrant’. Although he also points out that Frank de Boer has to find him, in view of the life and death qualifiers, a place on the pitch where his virtues are more transcendental praises De Jong’s leadership and considers him very important in the Dutch national team scheme. Yesterday, the Johan Cruyff Arena was once again the scene of a new exhibition of Frenkie’s omnipresence, although its numbers were ‘lower’ than those of its debut in the Eurocup because Austria managed to have more ball possession than the Netherlands (53% to 47 %).

Their numbers against Austria

De Jong ended the meeting with 76 interventions, 58 passes completed with 84% accuracy –one of them key–, five dribbles, one recovery and eight duels won out of the twelve disputed. Profiled on the left flank of the midfield of the ‘Oranje’, as in Barça, he played the 90 minutes. Once again, his conductions were unstoppable and allowed to generate dangerous occasions for his national team. When football passes through his boots and he is the one who makes the team flow, nothing can go wrong. It happens at Barça. And it happens in the Netherlands.

In large part thanks to him, the Netherlands are one of the first teams to qualify for the knockout stages of the continental competition. In addition, they have the first position of the group secured before facing North Macedonia. In fact, it could be that the comfortable situation in the Netherlands gave De Jong a break and other footballers of the spine before the moment of truth, that of the knockout rounds, the moment in which mistakes are going to pay more dearly than ever.