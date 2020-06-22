© .

Barcelona published a statement explaining that Frenkie De Jong He will be out of activity in the coming weeks, the Dutchman works separately from before the game against Seville and could say goodbye to the rest of the season.

The Catalan club published that the Dutch midfielder « has been detected an injury in the soleus of the right leg », recovery time was not given, but the footballer could be on leave between three and four weeks,

The international did specific work last Thursday after having a contracture in the right twin that left him out of the game against Seville.

De Jong would be between three and four on the low so the rest of the campaign would be lost, if the predictions were confirmed, the footballer would say goodbye to La Liga activity, but he could participate in the Champions League who will return in August.